LONDON, June 29 World number one Maria Sharapova continued to splutter but still beat Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei 6-1 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday.

The top seed eased through the first set with few problems but Hsieh improved in the second as Sharapova made several unforced errors and struggled with her serve.

The Russian wasted two match points but she made no mistake on the third when Hsieh sent a backhand wide.

Sharapova will play German Sabine Lisicki, the 15th seed, in the last 16. (Reporting by Ed Osmond)