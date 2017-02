LONDON, July 2 Russia's Maria Sharapova was beaten 6-4 6-3 by Germany's Sabine Lisicki in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday.

The Russian world number one had been bidding to become the first player since Serena Williams in 2002 to win the French Open-Wimbledon double in the same year but was undone by a stream of unforced errors in the rain-disrupted match on Court One. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)