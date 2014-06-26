Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
LONDON, June 26 Maria Sharapova put in a business-like performance to cast aside qualifier Timea Bacsinszky 6-2 6-1 in only an hour on her way to the third round at Wimbledon.
The fifth seed showed the sort of ruthless precision that won her the French Open title this month. She broke Bacsinszky's serve five times on Thursday, forcing her Swiss opponent to scramble left and right to retrieve powerful groundstrokes.
Sharapova, the world's highest-earning sportswoman, moved with economical ease on Court One and has completed two rounds for the loss of only four games.
The 27-year-old Russian, bidding for a second Wimbledon title 10 years after her first, meets American world No.44 Alison Riske in Saturday's third round.
(Reporting By Clare Lovell; Editing by David Goodman)
