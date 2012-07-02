(Writes through, adds details)

By Toby Davis

LONDON, July 2 There is a reason why no woman has won Wimbledon and French Open titles back-to-back for the last 10 years as Maria Sharapova discovered when she became the latest to have tried and failed on Monday.

The world number one was comprehensively beaten in the Wimbledon fourth round by Germany's Sabine Lisicki 6-4 6-3, three weeks after she shone in the Paris sun to win the French Open title.

Lisicki was launching big serves, unreturnable groundstrokes and racing round Wimbledon's Court One with vigorous energy; she was everything Sharapova had been in Paris, but not here.

Monday's result means the Russian is now in danger of losing her spot at the top of the rankings that she toiled to regain by reaching the final at Roland Garros.

Sharapova described completing the French Open-Wimbledon double - last achieved by Serena Williams in 2002 - as the toughest challenge in women's tennis, but was not offering any excuses for her lacklustre, error-strewn performance.

"What I achieved a few weeks ago doesn't just go away in a few minutes," she said.

"I'll have that for the rest of my career.

"The tennis world always keeps going. You have to raise your level at that point, even when your opponent plays really great tennis. Just today wasn't my day."

The world number 15 had top seed Sharapova on the back foot early in the first set, forcing her into a string of uncharacteristic errors, and did not let up until she had gained revenge for her semi-final defeat by the Russian last year.

Lisicki, who had complained about her second-round opponent Bojana Jovanovski's grunting, was forced to endure Sharapova's loud wails, but kept her concentration as the Russian's game started to disintegrate.

They exchanged breaks twice in the opening set before the German struck decisively in the 10th game as Sharapova netted a forehand at breakpoint.

The players were forced to ceasefire at the start of the second as light rain began to fall from the gloomy, grey skies above Wimbledon.

It was a brief respite for the Russian, as Lisicki broke in the second game and then kept her cool to close it out, converting her third match point with a second-serve ace.

This was their third meeting in the last five slams while Sharapova had won all of their previous encounters.

"On any given day, of course there can be an upset," was the Russian's take on defeat. "That's the sport. That's why we watch."

For Lisicki it was "revenge", but if she had been smarting at previous reverses, her emotions did not bubble to the surface under pressure.

"As soon as I got the break in the second set, I knew I'm going to take it home," she told reporters.

"I don't see any pressure for myself. I just go out there, enjoy it, and want to play the best tennis I can and keep improving. Why should I put pressure on myself?"

The German will now play compatriot Angelique Kerber who dismantled Kim Clijsters 6-1 6-1 in the Belgian's farewell appearance at the Wimbledon championships. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)