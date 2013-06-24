LONDON, June 24 Wimbledon has witnessed some seismic shocks down the years but few could top twice champion Rafa Nadal's elimination at the hands of Steve Darcis, a Belgian ranked 135th in the world, in the first round on Monday.

Here are six other matches that shook up Wimbledon.

2002 - Swiss journeyman George Bastl beats Pete Sampras.

Sampras, with seven Wimbledon trophies in his possession, endured one of the worst defeats of his career, losing 6-3 6-2 4-6 3-6 6-4 in the second round to a player ranked 145th in the world and who was a lucky loser from qualifying.

American Sampras recovered to win the U.S. Open a few weeks later before retiring.

2003 - Lleyton Hewitt takes a giant beating by Ivo Karlovic.

Hewitt, the defending champion, won the first set 6-1 before unheralded Karlovic, ranked 202, wheeled out the big guns and battered the Australian into submission with a devastating display of serving. Karlovic won 1-6 7-6 6-3 6-4 and for only the second time in the history of the event, the top seeded male was toppled on the first day.

1987 - Australian Peter Doohan beats Boris Becker.

Becker, the top seed and twice defending champion, seemed invincible on the Wimbledon grass but ran into 70th-ranked Doohan in the second round.

Boom Boom, as German Becker was nicknamed, was bounced out 7-6 4-6 6-2 6-4 and Doohan earned the title of "Becker Wrecker".

2002 - Andre Agassi humbled by Paradorn Srichaphan.

A 32-year-old Agassi, seeded three after a stunning career revival, joined old rival Sampras on the scrap heap after being dismantled by Thailand's Srichaphan 6-4 7-6 6-2.

The second round match was all over in one hour 47 minutes.

1985 - Kevin Curren beats John McEnroe.

Defending champion McEnroe had compiled an 82-3 record the previous year and was still the "Guvnor" at Wimbledon, reaching the previous five finals.

However, South African Curran proved no shrinking violet and won the last eight clash 6-2 6-2 6-4. McEnroe was never quite the same again, failing to win another grand slam.

2012 - Nadal exits to Czech gun-slinger Rosol

Rafa Nadal suffered a similar fate last year when he arrived as French Open champion but fell to hard-hitting Lukas Rosol, a Czech ranked 100th in the world, in the second round.

Rosol won 6-7 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 in a three-hour battle that ended after dark under the Centre Court roof in front of 15,000 fans who were glued to their seats. (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)