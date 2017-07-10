FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2017 / 2:00 AM / a day ago

RPT-SHOWCASE-Tennis-Angelique Kerber v Garbine Muguruza - player profiles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of German Angelique Kerber and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza ahead of their fourth round match at Wimbledon on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

The world number one had a poor start to the season and became the first top seeded woman to lose in the French Open first round in the professional era when she was beaten by 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova.

She has not won a WTA title this year, but has a good record at Wimbledon, where she finished runner-up last year.

Kerber, who is hoping to become the first German to win the Wimbledon title since Steffi Graf in 1996, has endured a difficult first week at this year's championships and needed three sets to see off Shelby Rogers in the third round.

14-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

The Spaniard dropped out of the top 10 after failing to retain her French Open crown last month but responded well on her return to grass, reaching the semi-finals in Birmingham.

The 2015 finalist has been in top form at this year's championships, reaching the second week without dropping a set.

Muguruza has won her last four matches against Kerber, including a third round victory at the 2015 Wimbledon championships, and will start as favourite on Monday. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

