FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
SHOWCASE-Tennis-Gilles Muller v Marin Cilic - 2017 record
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
July 12, 2017 / 7:04 AM / a day ago

SHOWCASE-Tennis-Gilles Muller v Marin Cilic - 2017 record

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Luxembourg's Gilles Muller and Croatian Marin Cilic ahead of their quarter-final match at Wimbledon on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

16-GILLES MULLER (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 in the fourth round

Aegon Championships: lost to Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-3 5-7 6-4 in the semi-finals

Ricoh Open: beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 7-6(5) 7-6(4) in the final

French Open: lost to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-7(2) 6-2 6-2 in the first round

Madrid Open: lost to Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-4 6-4 in the second round

Estoril Open: lost to Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 6-2 7-6(5) in the final

Monte Carlo: lost to Andy Murray (Britain) 7-5 7-5 in the second round

Miami Open: lost to Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-4 in the third round

Indian Wells: lost to Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-2 6-2 in the third round

Dubai: lost to Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-4 7-6(1) in the first round

Rotterdam: Lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 6-2 in the second round

Sofia: lost to Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 7-5 7-6(5) in the quarter-finals

Australian Open: lost to Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) in the second round

Sydney: beat Daniel Evans (Britain) 7-6(5) 6-2 in the final

Brisbane: lost to Jared Donaldson (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 in the first round

7-MARIN CILIC (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 6-2 6-2 6-2 in the fourth round

Aegon Championships: lost to Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 4-6 7-6(2) 7-6(8) in the final

Ricoh Open: lost to Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 7-6(4) 5-7 7-6(2) in the semi-finals

French Open: lost to Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-3 6-3 6-1 in the quarter-finals

Italian Open: lost to John Isner (U.S.) 7-6(3) 2-6 7-6(2) in the quarter-finals

Madrid Open: lost to Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 in the second round

Istanbul Open: beat Milos Raonic (Canada) 7-6(3) 6-3 in the final

Monte Carlo: lost to Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) 6-2 6-7(5) 6-2 in the quarter-finals

Miami Open: lost to Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-4 2-6 6-3 in the second round

Indian Wells: lost to Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 4-6 7-5 6-4 in the second round

Acapulco: lost to Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-1 6-2 in the semi-finals

Rotterdam: lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 7-6(8) 7-6(5) in the quarter-finals

Montpellier: lost to Dustin Brown (Germany) 6-4 6-4 in the second round

Australian Open: lost to Daniel Evans (Britain) 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-3 in the second round

Chennai Open: lost to Jozef Kovalik (Slovakia) 7-6(5) 5-7 7-5 in the second round (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.