LONDON, July 5 Following are key statistics from Latvian Jelena Ostapenko's 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3 second-round victory over Canadian Francoise Abanda at Wimbledon (prefix number denotes seeding).

13-Ostapenko Abanda

Aces 3 6

Double faults 3 6

Break points won 6/16 6/9

Winners 31 17

Net points won 9/10 2/3

Unforced errors 39 21

Total points won 105 95

Match time: One hour and 56 minutes