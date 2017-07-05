Tennis-Ferrer through as Darcis becomes Wimbledon's eighth injury withdrawal
LONDON, July 6 Spain's David Ferrer was on court only briefly on Thursday as Wimbledon second round opponent Steve Darcis retired injured.
LONDON, July 5 Following are key statistics from Latvian Jelena Ostapenko's 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3 second-round victory over Canadian Francoise Abanda at Wimbledon (prefix number denotes seeding).
13-Ostapenko Abanda
Aces 3 6
Double faults 3 6
Break points won 6/16 6/9
Winners 31 17
Net points won 9/10 2/3
Unforced errors 39 21
Total points won 105 95
Match time: One hour and 56 minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, July 6 Highlights from day four of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (all times GMT):
July 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday David Ferrer (Spain) beat Steve Darcis (Belgium) 3-0 (Darcis retired)