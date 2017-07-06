Tennis-It's far from elementary for Miss Watson
LONDON, July 7 Heather Watson was struck down once again by her third-round Wimbledon curse and the Briton is getting rather fed up at her inability to clear that hurdle.
LONDON, July 6 Facts and figures ahead of Thursday's second-round clash between Austria's Dominic Thiem and Frenchman Gilles Simon at Wimbledon (prefix number denotes seeding). 8-Thiem Simon Head-to-head 5 2 ATP world ranking 8 36 Age 23 32 Height 1.85 metres 1.83 metres Plays Right-handed Right-handed 2017 win-loss record 36-15 11-14 2017 ATP singles titles 1 0 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, July 7 Defending champion Andy Murray and two-time winner Rafael Nadal booked their places in the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday.
LONDON, July 7 Round-up of day five at the Wimbledon championships on Friday: