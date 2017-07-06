Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day five
LONDON, July 7 Round-up of day five at the Wimbledon championships on Friday:
July 6 Following are key statistics from Austrian Dominic Thiem's 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-4 second-round victory over Frenchman Gilles Simon at Wimbledon (prefix number denotes seeding). Thiem Simon Aces 17 3 Double faults 1 2 Break points won 5/18 2/3 Winners 45 22 Net points won 28/38 36/52 Unforced errors 26 23 Total points won 134 125 Match time: Two hours and 51 minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, edited by Neil Robinson)
LONDON, July 7 Andy Murray came through a thrilling encounter against Italian showman Fabio Fognini to book his spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 victory on Friday.
July 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Friday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 28-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(3) 4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 30-Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) Benoit Paire (France) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 6-2 7-6(3) 6-3 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat 26-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 18-Robe