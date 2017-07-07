July 7 Facts and figures ahead of Friday's third-round clash between Britain's Heather Watson and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at Wimbledon: Watson Azarenka Head-to-head 0 4 WTA world ranking 102 683 Age 25 27 Height 1.70 metres 1.83 metres Plays Righthanded Righthanded 2017 win-loss record 20-14 3-1 2017 WTA singles record 0 0 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)