UPDATE 7-Tennis-Wimbledon women's singles round 3 results
July 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Wimbledon Women's Singles Round 3 matches on Saturday 5-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 1-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 9-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat 19-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 3-6 6-4 6-1 24-CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat Alison Riske (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 Petra Martic (Croatia) beat Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan) 7-6(6) 6-1