Tennis-Coco overcomes brief wobble to ease into last 16
LONDON, July 8 Coco Vandeweghe continued her seamless progress at Wimbledon as she booked her spot in the fourth round with a 6-2 6-4 win over fellow American Alison Riske on Saturday.
July 7 Following are key statistics from Belarusian Victoria Azarenka's 3-6 6-1 6-4 third-round victory over Britain's Heather Watson at Wimbledon. Watson Azarenka Aces 4 3 Doubles faults 3 7 Break points won 3/6 5/9 Winners 27 31 Net points won 11/20 20/28 Unforced errors 31 23 Total points won 87 98 Match time: Two hours and five minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
LONDON, July 8 Coco Vandeweghe continued her seamless progress at Wimbledon as she booked her spot in the fourth round with a 6-2 6-4 win over fellow American Alison Riske on Saturday.
LONDON, July 8 Highlights from day six of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (all times GMT):
LONDON, July 8 American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, whose agonising on-court injury shocked Wimbledon, says she will need surgery and faces being sidelined from the game.