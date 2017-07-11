FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
RPT-SHOWCASE-Tennis-Venus Williams v Jelena Ostapenko - head to head
#Tennis News
July 11, 2017 / 7:02 AM / a day ago

RPT-SHOWCASE-Tennis-Venus Williams v Jelena Ostapenko - head to head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats earlier item, no change to text)

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's quarter-final match between American Venus Williams and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at Wimbledon (prefix number denotes seeding).

10-Williams 13-Ostapenko

Head-to-head 0 0

WTA world ranking 11 13

Age 37 20

Height 1.85 metres 1.77 metres

Plays Right-handed Right-handed

2017 win-loss record 24-7 34-12

2017 WTA singles titles 0 1 (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing Peter Rutherford)

