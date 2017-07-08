LONDON, July 8 Round-up of day six at the Wimbledon championships on Saturday:

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "The key was that I was fighting, and I was never giving up ... doesn't matter what the score was. Without this (fight) I don't know if I would be in the next round right now." - Top seed Angelique Kerber, after a comeback victory over American Shelby Rogers 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 to reach the fourth round. World number one Kerber is hoping to become the first German to win the Wimbledon title since Steffi Graf in 1996.

FACT OF THE DAY: On this day in 1996, Martina Hingis became the youngest player to win a Wimbledon title at the age of 15 years 282 days by winning the doubles championships with Helena Sukova.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer's straight sets victory over Mischa Zverev was his 317th grand slam singles match win, an all-time record, surpassing Serena Williams (316).

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki came within two points of defeat against unseeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit before recovering to win 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 in the third round. Fifth seed Wozniacki's initially struggled against the hard-hitting Kontaveit but her experience paid off in the final set as she one committed just three unforced errors to seal victory on Court One. Wozniacki will next face American Coco Vandeweghe in the last 16. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)