Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day eight

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of day eight at the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday:

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "During the match I mentioned that there was a hole in the middle of the court, middle of the service line, and he (the umpire) asked me to show him and I did. He was not very pleased to see that." - Second seed Novak Djokovic, who beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in his delayed fourth-round match on Tuesday, was not happy with the conditions on Centre Court and complained to the chair umpire.

FACT OF THE DAY: Karolina Pliskova became the new top-ranked women's singles player in the world. The Czech was knocked out in the second round of Wimbledon by Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova, but will overtake Germany's Angelique Kerber, who exited in the fourth round, and Romanian Simona Halep, who lost to Britain's Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals, when the updated rankings are released on Monday.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: Men's 16th-seed Gilles Muller of Luxembourg leads the charge with the most aces at the championships so far this year, serving up 102 in four matches.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Johanna Konta became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1978 to reach the semi-finals when she powered past Halep 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 6-4.