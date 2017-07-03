July 3 Round-up of day one at the Wimbledon championships on Monday:

QUOTE OF THE DAY: Venus Williams, who beat Belgian Elise Mertens in the first round, was asked at the post-match news conference about a recent motoring incident she was involved in, which led to the death of a 78-year-old Florida man.

"There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating and... yeah. I'm completely speechless. It's just - yeah, I mean, I'm just..." said the American before breaking down in tears and leaving the room.

FACT OF THE DAY: Fred Perry was the last British player to successfully defend his Wimbledon title. He won three consecutive championships between 1934 and 1936.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: It was a day of landmarks for Rafael Nadal, who recorded his 850th career win with a 6-1 6-3 6-2 success against Australian John Millman. The Spaniard was also playing his 50th Tour level singles match this year and his 50th singles match at Wimbledon.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Russian Daniil Medvedev produced the biggest upset of day one when he knocked out three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka with a 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1 win over the fifth seed. Medvedev fired 42 winners on his Wimbledon debut. The 21-year-old reached a career-high world ranking of 49 this week on the back of impressive performances in the grasscourt season, including a semi-final appearance at Eastbourne. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)