Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day nine

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of day nine at the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday:

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I spent probably about two hours, two and a half hours today on the table in between the warm-up and match, trying to do everything I possibly could to make me fit. But it wasn't to be. You know, for an athlete, especially in an individual sport, there is no way out. If you don't feel fit, unfortunately that's it." - Second seed Novak Djokovic said after he was forced to retire injured from his quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych. Djokovic was 7-6(2) 2-0 down when he walked to the net and shook Berdych's hand.

FACT OF THE DAY: Roger Federer beat Canadian Milos Raonic to reach a men's professional era record 12th semi-final at Wimbledon. The Swiss surpassed American Jimmy Connors who made 11 appearances in the final four.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: 10 players have been forced to retire from a men's singles match at this year's Wimbledon championships, beating the record for a single edition in the professional era (nine in 2008).

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Sam Querrey knocked out top seed Andy Murray 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 6-1 6-1 to become the first American man to reach the final four of a grand slam since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009. Querrey fired 27 aces as he recovered from 2-1 down to reach his first grand slam semi-final at his 42nd attempt. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)