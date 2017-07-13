FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day 10
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
July 13, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 15 hours ago

Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of day 10 at the Wimbledon championships on Thursday:

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "It's usually her (Serena) in these finals so I'm just trying to represent Williams as best I can" - Venus Williams, whose younger sister Serena won the title last year, said after reaching her first final at the championships since 2009. Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena is on a maternity leave for the rest of the season.

FACT OF THE DAY: Venus Williams, who turned 37 last month, became the second-oldest woman to reach a grand slam final in the Open Era after Martina Navratilova (37 years and 258 days) at 1994 Wimbledon.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: Britain's Johanna Konta, who lost to Venus Williams in the semi-final, fired 35 aces in six matches at this year's championships, more than any other player in the women's draw.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Spain's Garbine Muguruza reached her second Wimbledon final in three years with a dominant 6-1 6-1 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova. Muguruza's aggressive approach paid dividends as she recorded 22 winners and won 19 of 25 points at the net to seal the victory in just over an hour on Centre Court. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

