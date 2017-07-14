Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day 11

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of day 11 at the Wimbledon championships on Friday:

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "Pencil me in for a final (next year), and hopefully that will happen." - American Sam Querrey, who lost to Marin Cilic in the semi-finals, said.

FACT OF THE DAY: Cilic has advanced to the Wimbledon final on his 11th appearance in the tournament, three more than previous Open Era-record holder Pat Rafter.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: Cilic hit an impressive tally of 70 winners on his way to victory over Querrey.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Seven-times champion Roger Federer produced another dominant display to seal a 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-4 victory over Czech Tomas Berdych and reach his 11th Wimbledon final. Federer won 84 percent of points on his first serve and recorded 53 winners to wrap up his 29th victory in grand slam semi-finals. The 35-year-old Swiss is yet to drop a set at this year's tournament. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)