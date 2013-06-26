LONDON, June 26 Factbox on Sergiy Stakhovsky, who beat seven-times Wimbledon champion Roger Federer in the second round on Wednesday.

Born Jan. 6 1986, in Kiev, Ukraine

Little-known facts:

* Stakhovsky's father, Eduard, is a urology professor, his mother, Olga, is a retired university economics teacher. He has two brothers, Aleksandr (a doctor, who is older), and Leonard, who plays tennis and is younger.

* Speaks five languages: Ukrainian, Slovak, Czech, Russian and English

* Favourite players as a boy were Pat Rafter and Pete Sampras

Career:

* Began playing tennis aged six at Kiev's Olympic Stadium

* Turned professional in 2003

* In 2008, he became the first Ukrainian to finish the year in the top 100 since Andrei Medvedev in 2000. He also won his first Tour title that year in Zagreb.

* Won his first grand slam match at Roland Garros in 2009, beating Brian Dabul.

* Finished in the top 50 for the first time in 2010, at number 46. That year he won titles in New Haven and at the Den Bosch Open, taking his career singles titles tally to four.

Source: ATP (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by xxx)