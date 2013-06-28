LONDON, June 28 Being the man that toppled seven-times Wimbledon champion Roger Federer counted for nothing as Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky lost his next match to Austrian veteran Jurgen Melzer on Friday.

Unseeded Stakhovsky, desperate to avoid the one-hit wonder tag, showed none of the sharpness that sent Federer spinning out in the second round in one of Wimbledon's greatest shocks, losing 6-2 2-6 7-5 6-3.

It was a workmanlike performance from the dogged Melzer and 116th-ranked Stakhovsky, clearly drained by the greatest victory of his career, could never get in an effective blow against the 37th ranked Austrian.

On Wednesday Stakhovsky had played like a man possessed to end Federer's run of reaching 36 consecutive quarter-finals in grand slam play but he never reached those heights again on a dismal and cloudy day. (Reporting by Paul Majendie)