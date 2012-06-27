By Martyn Herman
| LONDON, June 27
Samantha Stosur became the
highest seeded casualty so far at this year's Wimbledon when she
suffered a 6-2 0-6 6-4 second round defeat by Dutch player
Arantxa Rus to end Australia's interested in the singles.
The U.S. Open champion, seeded five, lost six games in a row
to surrender the first set before reeling off six on the spin to
take the match into a decider.
The wildly fluctuating nature of the match continued as she
fell behind 3-0 in the third set before digging in.
She saved two match points trailing 5-3 and then looked
poised to level at 5-5 as she led 40-15 on serve but then
crumbled on Court One, ending the match with a sliced backhand
into the bottom of the net.
Defeat continued Stosur's dismal record at the grasscourt
grand slam, where she has never gone beyond the third round in
nine previous attempts.
It also completes a miserable tournament for Australian
tennis. Of the five women entered into the main singles draw
only Stosur managed to win a match while the men fared even
worse with all four representatives losing in the first round.
