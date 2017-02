LONDON, July 1 Organisers are considering scheduling matches at Wimbledon this Sunday, a tournament spokesman said, after rain ravaged the grand slam event during its first five days.

The middle Sunday is traditionally a rest day at the championship. The last time play took place on that day was in 2004.

A decision will be taken on Saturday, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by Ed Osmond)