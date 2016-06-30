LONDON, June 30 Unseeded Czech Jiri Vesely won a battle of the tiebreaks to sink Austrian eighth seed Dominic Thiem 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 7-6(3) in the Wimbledon second round on Thursday.

The young guns, both aged 22, exchanged early breaks of serve in the first set before Thiem squandered three further chances to break in the 11th game and he conceded the set with a loose forehand on his opponent's first set point.

In a close-fought match, both players successfully varied their games, punctuating long baseline rallies with bouts of serve-and-volley and the occasional dropshot.

Vesely's serve was the more consistent, however, allowing him to win his service games more easily and the pressure told on the Austrian, who marginally misdirected a forehand to go two sets down and sent a drive volley wide to lose the match.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet, editing by Ed Osmond)