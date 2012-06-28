By Pritha Sarkar
LONDON, June 28 Andy Murray will have to dodge
"bombs" and watch a lot of balls whistle past his ears when he
comes face to face with the tallest man in tennis in his
second-round match at Wimbledon on Thursday.
Man mountain Ivo Karlovic, who caused one of the biggest
Wimbledon upsets when he beat champion Lleyton Hewitt in the
first round in 2003, would like nothing better than to dash the
hopes of more than 60 million Britons by toppling Murray.
At 2.08 metres, Croatia's Karlovic towers over the
opposition but Murray will hope that when it comes to shaking
hands at the end of the contest, he will be the one standing
tall.
Murray has won all three previous meetings but 2001
Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic warned that his fellow
Croatian is a much improved player than the version the Scot
last encountered in 2008.
"He can make a lot of trouble for a lot of top guys. He
moves well for his height, he has a huge forehand. He has this
slice that is very dangerous and doesn't bounce," Ivanisevic
told a small gathering reporters in one of Wimbledon's
hospitality marquis.
"Andy's just going to have to pray that Ivo's not going to
serve bombs. You have to wait and take every chance this guy's
going to give you because it's not tennis there.
"It's not going to be a beautiful match, you can't expect
you're going to play a great match because for half an hour it
can happen you are not going to touch the ball."
Czech Lukas Rosol's feet might not touch the ground as he
finds himself on Centre Court on his Wimbledon debut.
Only problem is he is up against Rafa Nadal and since the
Spaniard has reached the final in his five previous appearances
here, he is likely to bring the Czech back down to earth very
swiftly.
On the women's side, Serena Williams will be glad to be back
in an arena she feels befits a four-times former champion.
After being made to open her campaign on the more intimate
Court Two, which ranks as the third showcourt at the All England
Club, she is back on the main stage for clash with Hungarian
wildcard Melinda Czink.
Also in action will be holder Petra Kvitova against British
hope Elena Baltacha, while Maria Sharapova will have to come
back to finish her match against 2010 semi-finalist Tsvetana
Pironkova which she leads 7-6 3-1.
