LONDON, July 5 Serena Williams hit top gear in
deposing champion Petra Kvitova and ominously for her Wimbledon
semi-final opponent Victoria Azarenka the four-times champion
says she has nothing to lose in the last-four clash on Thursday.
Williams, who banged down 13 aces in her quarter-final rout
of Kvitova, faces the Australian Open champion and world number
two in what is likely to be a decibel-busting clash between two
of the game's great grunters.
"It's going to be another match where I have absolutely
nothing to lose," sixth seed Williams said after blitzing
Kvitova. "I can just go out there and enjoy myself and have
fun."
The Belarusian, who beat Tamira Paszek to book her place in
the semi-finals, has only beaten Williams once in eight
meetings.
"She's a great fighter," Azarenka said. "She never gives up.
You always see that, no matter what the score is, she will go
for her shots...
"I don't really like to look back in history because every
time you step on the court it's a new story. You kind of write
your own history every time."
In the other semi-final, world number three Agnieszka
Radwanska takes on eighth-seeded German Angelique Kerber.
"I think against Radwanska it will also be a long match and
a tough one because she moves very well on grass," Kerber said.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)