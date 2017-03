LONDON, June 29 Bernard Tomic sent ninth seed Richard Gasquet tumbling out of Wimbledon on Saturday in a thrilling clash between Aussie brawn and Gallic flair.

Dogged persistence won the lanky Tomic a place in the last 16 as he defeated the elegant Frenchman 7-6(7) 5-7 7-5 7-6(5) after a cliffhanger on the sun-kissed Centre Court.

The 20-year-old Tomic was the picture of consistency on the biggest stage in tennis, holding his nerve in two tight tiebreaks against a grasscourt specialist who just could not break the Australian's rhythm.

Tomic has kept his focus despite his father and coach John facing a court case for allegedly assaulting his son's former practice partner, Frenchman Thomas Drouet. Tomic senior has been suspended from ATP events pending the outcome of the case. (Reporting by Paul Majendie; Editing by Ken Ferris)