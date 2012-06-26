By Ed Osmond
LONDON, June 26 Bernard Tomic admitted he had
been "slacking off" following his 3-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 defeat by
wildcard David Goffin in the Wimbledon first round on Tuesday.
The Australian teenager enjoyed a shock run to the
quarter-finals last year as an 18-year-old, but on his return to
Wimbledon's lawns was overwhelmed by a fresh-faced Belgian
opponent.
"To have talent is one thing, it's huge for any sport," 20th
seed Tomic told a news conference.
"But I have sort of slacked off a little bit and look what
it's costing me. Last eight, nine weeks I'm losing a lot of
first, second rounds. So it's not my quality of tennis.
"My quality of tennis should be getting me to a lot of
semi-finals, finals at tournaments or even winning, but lack of
concentration, not working hard, it costs you."
Tomic played well enough in the first set but Goffin roared
back, bringing his inspired Roland Garros form to the grass
courts on his Wimbledon debut. The Belgian reached the fourth
round in Paris as a lucky loser.
"Well, look, he's 21. I'm 18, 19. I've gotten into the top
30," said Tomic. "It's different. He has time and he's going to
obviously be a top-30 player. He has great groundstrokes.
"But I think what I've lacked the last few weeks is the
consistency and it's tough to get."
Tomic will get an early chance to return to Wimbledon when
he plays in the Olympic Games which start next month.
"I'm really lucky for that opportunity to have the Olympics
coming up, which is, from my point of view, bigger than
Wimbledon," he said.
"For any athlete I think it's something that I want to do
well in and I'm thankful it's on grass."
