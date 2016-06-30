LONDON, June 30 Serbian 25th seed Viktor Troicki blew his top at umpire Damiano Torella as he lost 3-6 6-3 6-3 2-6 6-3 to Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday.

Ramos-Vinolas was serving for the match at 5-3 30-30 in the fifth set when his first serve was called out but immediately over-ruled by Italian Torella, handing the point to the Spaniard.

Troicki roared his disapproval and chased to retrieve the ball, marching towards Torella to show him that there was no white chalk on it and complaining bitterly that there was no way the ball could have hit the line.

"What are you doing?" he screamed towards the chair before smashing the ball into the grounds of the All England Club and receiving a warning.

When play resumed Troicki played a return long to end the contest and after shaking hands with his opponent, continued to berate the official.

"Do you know what you've done?," Troicki shouted as supporters watched on around Court 17.

After leaving the court Troicki headed directly to the referee's office. (Reporting by Martyn Herman,; Editing by Neville Dalton)