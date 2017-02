LONDON, July 4 France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached his second successive Wimbledon semi-final with a 7-6 4-6 7-6 6-2 win over German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Wednesday.

Fifth seed Tsonga danced around Court One in delight after breaking Kohlschreiber for the second time in the fourth set.

He sealed victory on his first match point after rushing to the net and firing a crosscourt winner, clinching victory after two hours 48 minutes.

Tsonga will next meet the winner of the quarter-final between fourth seed Andy Murray and Spain's David Ferrer. (Reporting By Alison Wildey; Editing by Ed Osmond)