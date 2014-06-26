Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
LONDON, June 26 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga just cannot keep off the grass at Wimbledon this year, having played on all four days of the championships so far during a torturous route to the third round.
The popular Frenchman, twice a semi-finalist at the All England Club, needed two days and five sets to beat Austrian Jurgen Melzer in round one and came through another two-part thriller against American Sam Querrey on Thursday.
There will be no rest for the 14th seed on Friday either because he will be required to sign in for action against Taiwan's Jimmy Wang, the world No.147.
"Of course it's not like I played only three sets," said Tsonga, who was tied at 9-9 in the fifth set against Querrey when darkness fell on Wednesday, returning on Thursday to complete a 4-6 7-6(2) 6-7(4) 6-3 14-12 victory.
"But, you know, I'm feeling okay. I'm ready for that, ready to fight. I hope tomorrow is going to be a good day for me again."
Tsonga has proved himself something of a five-set warrior at Wimbledon down the years, memorably coming back from two sets down to beat Roger Federer in 2011.
"I like the fight," said Tsonga, who treated fans to a dance routine after his victory.
"Since I was a kid, I'm fighting ... Today I'm really happy because I'm here and I'm still winning in five sets.
"It means that I'm physically strong, mentally focused on what I'm doing." (Editing by David Goodman)
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Las Palmas v Villarreal (1945) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Eibar v Espanyol (1200) Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1515) Alaves v Real Sociedad (1730) Real Betis v Osasuna (1945) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Leganes v Malaga (1100) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730) Sporting Gijon v Gr
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1215) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500) Rangers v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1230)