LONDON, July 4 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won his fourth-round match at Wimbledon on Monday when his fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet retired with a back injury with the score at 4-2 in the first set.

Tsonga, who won a marathon match at the weekend against John Isner 19-17 in the final set, was a break up against number seven seed Gasquet when the match was ended.

The 31-year-old, seeded number 12, will play either Andy Murray or Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-finals.