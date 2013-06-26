LONDON, June 26 French sixth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired injured in his second round match against Latvia's Ernests Gulbis at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Tsonga, who was a potential quarter-final opponent for British number one Andy Murray, withdrew while trailing two sets to one down on Centre Court.

He called on a trainer at the end of the second set to get treatment on his knee but threw in the towel a set later, joining a long list of casualties on day three of the championships. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)