LONDON, July 3 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat American Mardy Fish to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon for the third year running on Tuesday - finally prevailing after countless rain delays.

Fifth seed Tsonga lost the opening set on Monday before play was abandoned but returned at lunchtime on Tuesday to gradually reel in Fish and claim a 4-6 7-6 6-4 6-4 victory.

The match hinged on the second set tiebreak when Tsonga warmed up the crowd with some inspired tennis to level on a cool and drizzly Court Two.

Tsonga saved break points before serving out the third set and then forged 4-2 ahead in the fourth before rain returned to halt his progress.

When the skies eventually lightened Tsonga knocked off the two games he needed to set up a quarter-final against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)