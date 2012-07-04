(Writes through)
By Alison Wildey
LONDON, July 4 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, used to being
a crowd pleaser, was not concerned about finding himself on the
wrong side of fans after sealing a Wimbledon semi-final against
home favourite Andy Murray on Wednesday.
The spectre of the possible match-up loomed throughout fifth
seed Tsonga's gritty 7-6 4-6 7-6 6-2 quarter-final win over
German Philipp Kohlschreiber.
The breaks between games on Court One were punctuated with
groans or cheers from the crowd whenever details of Murray's
match against Spaniard David Ferrer were shown on the
scoreboard.
In one unfortunate incident, Tsonga netted a forehand just
as a huge cheer erupted from Centre Court, where Murray and
Ferrer were locked in battle, to the amusement of the watching
fans.
"Sometimes I play against a player who has a lot of support
and I win," Frenchman Tsonga told reporters.
"I remember at the U.S. Open I played against (Mardy) Fish
in a tight match. It was not easy, but I won it.
"It's of course an advantage to play at home but it's still
tennis and you never know what will happen on court," said
Tsonga, whose only victory over the Briton in six matches was at
the 2008 Australian Open.
"Andy's one of the players I don't like to play because he's
returning really well and he can play some really good passing
shots.
"He's really quick. He's all the time on the ball, so it's
tough for me.
"But I beat him once and last time we played together on
grass, I had a match point and it was really close," added
Tsonga, referring to last year's final at Queen's.
"I will have a chance. I mean, on 100 percent I have maybe
less than him, but I will have some and I will try to take it."
TSONGA RELIEVED
Tsonga's match against Kohlschreiber was an engrossing if
sometimes scrappy encounter.
The obviously relieved Frenchman performed his customary
victory jig around the court after breaking Kohlschreiber for
the second time in the fourth set.
Tsonga sealed victory on his first match point after rushing
to the net and firing a forehand crosscourt winner to seal
victory in two hours 48 minutes.
"It was difficult today. Philipp played well, he served
well, he was better than me on the baseline, he was very
aggressive," Tsonga said.
"But I'm through and I'm happy. It's a second chance after
last year," added the 27-year-old, who lost to Djokovic in the
semis in 2011.
He took a while to get into his stride, struggling with his
first serve and forehand, which went straight into the net more
times than he will care to remember.
For three sets, 27th-seed Kohlschreiber was a match for his
higher-ranked opponent and appeared happy to come into the net
or to slug out from the baseline with Tsonga.
The German saved five break points in the third set, three
thanks to Tsonga netting forehands, and the final one with a
delectable backhand volley.
But Tsonga, who had a 5-1 career record against
Kohlschreiber, took the tiebreak when his opponent netted and
that seemed to galvanise the French number one.
He raced through the fourth set, breaking Kohlschreiber for
a 3-1 lead and the German sent a forehand long to set up
matchpoint for Tsonga.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)