By Toby Davis
| LONDON, June 25
LONDON, June 25 Being neither "arrogant" nor
"crazy", Rafa Nadal is refusing to think about a third Wimbledon
title ahead of his first-round match against Brazilian Thomaz
Bellucci on Tuesday.
Having won a record seventh French Open title at the start
of the month by beating his great rival Novak Djokovic in the
final, the Spaniard could be forgiven for allowing his thoughts
to wander to the possibility of another title in southwest
London.
"I'm very happy the way things went the last couple of
months, since the beginning of the season," he told reporters.
"Thinking about winning another title here in Wimbledon is
arrogant and crazy. That's something I cannot think about."
Britain's Andy Murray follows Nadal on to Centre Court as he
begins his latest attempt to win a maiden grand slam title at
Wimbledon against Nikolay Davydenko, while in the women's
competition, champion Petra Kvitova and Serena Williams are both
in action.
"I think after Wimbledon, it changed everything as a
player," Kvitova said ahead of her first-round clash against
Uzbekistan's Akgul Amanmuradova which will open the Centre Court
programme.
"(In) the tournaments after, the players want to beat me for
sure."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)