LONDON, June 25 Czech Tomas Berdych was the biggest casualty on the opening day at Wimbledon when the sixth seed was beaten 7-6 7-6 7-6 by Latvia's Ernests Gulbis.

Berdych, beaten by Rafa Nadal in the 2010 final, saved a match point at 4-5 down in the third set when Gulbis missed a backhand winner by millimetres, but he succumbed in the tiebreak when he netted a forehand.

Gulbis, seen as a rising talent a few years ago but who has never delivered on his full potential, is languishing at 87th in the world rankings but played some sensational tennis to leave Berdych reeling.

The 23-year-old is looking to end a dismal run in grand slams in which he as not gone beyond the second round since reaching the French Open quarter-finals in 2008.

Another surprise was the exit of American number one John Isner, the 11th seed.

The man best remembered for his record-breaking 11-hour duel with France's Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010, was beaten 6-4 6-7 3-6 7-6 7-5 by Colombian Alejandro Falla.

Isner's defeat means there can be no third successive Wimbledon clash against Mahut - a potential second round opponent for Falla if the Frenchman beats Paolo Lorenzi.

Italy's Flavia Pennetta was the highest women's seed to fall in the women's draw on Monday as the Italian 16th seed lost 6-4 6-3 to compatriot Camila Giorgi. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)