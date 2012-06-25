LONDON, June 25 Five-times former champion Venus Williams was beaten 6-1 6-3 by Russian Elena Vesnina in the first round at Wimbledon on Monday.

The American, who had last lost in the opening round at Wimbledon on her debut in 1997, never recovered from a terrible start and lasted just one hour and 15 minutes on Court Two. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)