LONDON, July 5 Russia's Elena Vesnina, the last unseeded singles player standing, reached her first grand slam semi-final on Tuesday, defeating 19th seed Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 6-2.

Vesnina's power and accuracy on Wimbledon's Court One saw her comfortably ease past the Slovak, who may have had to postpone her wedding on Saturday had she made it through.

Vesnina, ranked 50 in the world in singles, is best known as a doubles specialist and has won two majors with Ekaterina Makarova, her opponent in the previous round.

Vesnina will play world number one and defending champion Serena Williams in Thursday's semi-finals after the American defeated the other Russian in the last eight, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-4 6-4.

