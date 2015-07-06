LONDON, July 6 Stanislas Wawrinka continued his pursuit of a rare double with an air of calm authority, beating dangerous Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 7-6(6) 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

The barrel-chested fourth seed, bidding to emulate fellow Swiss Roger Federer and become only the fifth man in the professional era to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back, turned on the style on a sun-swept Court One.

Wawrinka is yet to drop a set so far, although Goffin forced the 30-year-old to produce some of his best tennis.

Sixteenth seed Goffin, in the fourth round for the first time, had a point to level the match at one set apiece and was a break ahead in the third set before Wawrinka reeled off a succession of brilliant backhands to close out victory.

Leading 5-4 on the Goffin serve Wawrinka dug out a glorious backhand down the line to move 0-30 ahead and, when Goffin double-faulted to offer up matchpoints, Wawrinka ended the contest with a similarly spectacular forehand.

Wawrinka will play Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the quarter-finals and should he win that, he could face another showdown with top seed Novak Djokovic, the man he beat in a memorable French Open final a few weeks ago. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell)