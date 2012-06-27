LONDON, June 27 After demolishing their
first-round opponents, defending Wimbledon champion Novak
Djokovic and six-times winner Roger Federer return on Wednesday
to face players from the opposite end of the tennis spectrum.
Djokovic plays 20-year-old American Ryan Harrison and the
ice-cool Federer takes on fiery Italian showman Fabio Fognini,
with both second-round matches on Centre Court.
Neither Harrison nor Fognini have won a tour title while
their multi-grand-slam winning opponents have 104 between them.
"I see he's very talented, a great shot-maker," Federer said
of his opponent.
"He's definitely got the talent to be a very tough opponent.
Better be ready for some good shots coming my way."
Kim Clijsters's second-round match against Czech Andrea
Hlavackova and the end of Caroline Wozniacki's clash with Tamira
Paszek complete the action on Centre while over on Court One
number one seed Maria Sharapova plays Bulgarian Tsvetana
Pironkova.
