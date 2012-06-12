LONDON, June 12 Former champion Lleyton Hewitt
and Belgium's David Goffin, the lucky loser who took a set off
Roger Federer at the French Open, have been given wild cards for
this year's Wimbledon tennis championships.
Virginie Razzano, the Frenchwoman who beat Serena Williams
in the first round in Paris, received one of the women's eight
wild cards as did Kazakhstan qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova who
reached the French quarter-finals after ousting champion Li Na.
Australian Hewitt, now 31, won the men's title at Wimbledon
in 2002.
Four low-ranked Britons received automatic entries to the
men's and women's singles draws for the grass-court tournament
which starts on June 25.
