FACTBOX-Tennis-Garbine Muguruza v Venus Williams - player profiles

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Garbine Muguruza of Spain and American Venus Williams ahead of their final at Wimbledon on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):

14-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

The Spaniard dropped out of the world top 10 after failing to retain her French Open crown last month but responded well on her return to grass, reaching the semi-finals in Birmingham.

The 2015 Wimbledon finalist has been in top form at this year's championships, dropping only one set on her way to the final.

Muguruza is hoping to become first Spanish woman to win the title since her coach Conchita Martinez in 1994.

10-Venus Williams (U.S.)

Five-times Wimbledon champion Venus is always a force to reckoned with at the All England Club and will start as a favourite to win her first grand slam title since 2008.

The 37-year-old has dropped one set on her way to the final and needed just over an hour to beat home favourite Johanna Konta in the semis.

Venus also reached the Australian Open final this year where she was beaten by her sister Serena.