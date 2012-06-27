By Paul Majendie
| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 Venus Williams' father will
brook no argument - the five-times Wimbledon champion is doing
just fine despite slumping out of the tournament in the opening
round for the first time in 15 years.
At 32, the graceful American is fighting her way back to
fitness after being diagnosed with the autoimmune,
fatigue-inducing illness Sjogren's Syndrome but looked flat on
Monday when she was beaten 6-1 6-3 by Russia's Elena Vesnina.
Gone was the air of invincibility that was so evident in the
last decade, when she and sister Serena dominated women's
tennis.
But their father, Richard, bridled at any suggestion it was
time to start writing tennis obituaries for the powerful player
who has won seven grand slam titles.
"Venus will be alright and Jehovah, that's the god we serve,
will take care of Venus. I think she is coming along great. She
just has to have time to make things work out," he told Reuters
as he looked out from the media balcony at the sun-kissed courts
where his offspring have rewritten tennis history.
His loyalties have never been divided and when the two met
in four Wimbledon finals, he would make a point of flying home
early so he did not have to watch the match. He did not want to
know the result until he touched down back in the United States.
His constant mantra is: "There is life beyond the baseline."
Carefully nurturing his daughters through their careers, he
has always sought to avoid the burnout that has struck down so
many players and has always wanted them to have a life outside
the lucrative but claustrophobic world of globe-trotting tennis.
OLYMPIC DREAM
"Venus and Serena have great business sense. They have made
a ton of money. They serve God, they are very obedient, they
listen to me and their mum. They will be alright. They went to
college, they have education," he said.
"I always made sure that their education was much better
than their tennis."
Venus will return to Wimbledon next month with her sister,
where she hopes the pair will successfully defend their doubles
title at the London Olympics.
"I am tough, let me tell you, tough as nails," she told
reporters after her disappointing loss on Monday.
Venus, who returned to the tour in March after seven months
out with her illness, added: "I have great tennis in me, I just
need the opportunity."
Her father is also convinced there is plenty left in the
tank, even if the evidence from the court has not been that
positive.
"I don't see why she should retire. She has the biggest
serve on this planet," he added.
"She runs faster than anyone else, she has a great forehand,
a great backhand. I don't know a player who has as much speed as
her. In this sport, speed is money."
