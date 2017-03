LONDON, June 29 Serena Williams unleashed her full arsenal to move almost effortlessly into the last 16 at Wimbledon with a crushing 6-2 6-0 win over Japanese veteran Kimiko Date-Krumm on Saturday.

Williams, considered an old-stager herself despite being 11 years younger than her opponent, never allowed 42-year-old Date-Krumm to gain a foothold in the match, crunching winners and firing down aces with her usual high levels of aggression.

The pedestrian Date-Krumm serve seemed to belong to a different era and was ruthlessly dispatched as Williams took the first set in 35 minutes, breaking three times.

The second set was an exercise in brutality as Williams wrapped up the match without dropping another game.

Williams, chasing a sixth Wimbledon title and 17th grand slam overall, will face Germany's 23rd seed Sabine Lisicki in the fourth round. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)