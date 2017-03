(Adds details)

LONDON, July 1 German Sabine Lisicki sent another seismic shockwave through Wimbledon on Monday when she sent five-times champion Serena Williams packing from the tournament with a 6-2 1-6 6-4 fourth- round upset.

Top seed Williams, the overwhelming favourite for the title with her chief rivals already out, appeared to have turned the match around when she led 3-0 in the decider but Lisicki, the 2011 semi-finalist, rallied with a gripping fightback.

After breaking to lead 5-4, the 23rd seed secured victory on her second match point to set up a last-eight meeting with Estonian Kaia Kanepi.

After easy pickings in the first week when she dropped just 11 games, defeat ended Williams's win streak at 34 matches and it was only her fourth loss in the last 76. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)