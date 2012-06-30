Tennis-Sock wins Delray Beach final in walkover as Raonic withdraws
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.
LONDON, June 30 A subdued Serena Williams recovered from a sluggish start to beat China's Zheng Jie 6-7 6-2 9-7 in a marathon Wimbledon third-round match on Saturday.
The American four-times Wimbledon champion struggled to cope with the windy conditions and Zheng, seeded 25th, served consistently throughout the first set before winning it 7-5 in the tiebreak.
The sixth-seeded Williams finally broke Zheng, Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2008, in the fifth game of the second set and she did so again in the seventh on the way to levelling the match.
Williams, 30, recovered from 0-40 down to hold serve in the fourth game of the third set and she made the decisive break in the 15th game before converting her third match point to set up a last-16 clash with Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Feb 26 France's Jo-Wilfred Tsonga won his second title in succession by comfortably beating compatriot Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4 in the Marseille Open final on Sunday.