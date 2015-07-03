LONDON, July 3 World number one Serena Williams survived an almighty scare at Wimbledon on Friday, battling back to beat Britain's Heather Watson in three sets and stay on course for a 21st grand slam title.

Williams, who has lifted this year's Australian and French Open titles, was forced to dig deep in front of a raucous home crowd after an error-strewn showing against the superb Watson, recovering from 3-0 down in the final set to win 6-2 4-6 7-5.

The 33-year-old, who said it was one of her toughest matches, will face her sister Venus in the last 16 -- their 26th career meeting -- as she continues her bid for a sixth Wimbledon title.

The signs looked ominous for Watson early on after being swept aside in the first set but the 23-year-old bounced back in the second, forcing Williams into a string of wayward shots as she matched up to her more powerful opponent.

Watson reeled off six games in a row with three straight service breaks to level the match and race into a 3-0 lead in the decider.

Even after a Williams rally she was twice just two points away from an unlikely win, only for the American to show the grit and guile behind many of her successes to prevail. (Editing by Ed Osmond)