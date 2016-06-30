LONDON, June 30 They were the unranked pair facing the number 11 seeds from Slovenia, but it was clear who were the main attractions.

Cries of "We love you, Serena" and "We love you, Venus" rang out as the Williams sisters swept on to Wimbledon's packed Court No.3 to a rapturous reception on Thursday.

The first-round doubles match wasn't quite as one-sided as the crowd, but the Americans' fearsome hitting proved too much for experienced pair Andreja Klepac and Katarina Srebotnik and they ran out 7-5 6-3 winners.

Serena, 34, and 36-year-old Venus have five Wimbledon doubles titles but their focus is on singles.

They are nevertheless aiming for a fourth doubles gold medal at the Rio Olympics in August, after winning at the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Games.

