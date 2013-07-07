LONDON, July 7 Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4 on Sunday to become the first Briton to win the Wimbledon men's singles title since 1936.

Murray, the second seed, broke top seed Djokovic twice in the first set on a baking Centre Court and held serve to love to clinch it in exactly an hour.

Djokovic regrouped quickly, however, and led 4-1 in the second set before Murray roared back, breaking the rattled top seed twice to take it 7-5.

Murray broke again in the first game of the third set but Djokovic broke back and took the Briton's serve again to lead 4-2.

Murray broke back twice and served for the match at 5-4.

He led 40-0 but Djokovic saved all three championship points before Murray clinched victory at the fourth attempt after three hours nine minutes when the Serbian netted a backhand.

